CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72.

On Thursday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,331.60.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 549.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 985,010 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after buying an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.