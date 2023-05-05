CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 11,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

