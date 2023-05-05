Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stake Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Carriage Services worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 164,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 157,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

