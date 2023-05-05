Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

