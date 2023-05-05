Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

CARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,002,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,002,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

