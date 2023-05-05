Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.44 and traded as high as C$11.55. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 161,069 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.897561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Further Reading

