Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.44 and traded as high as C$11.55. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 161,069 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.
Cascades Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
Further Reading
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.