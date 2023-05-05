Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.20

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.20 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 63080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

