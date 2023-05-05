Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4 %

CAT opened at $210.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

