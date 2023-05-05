CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $64.06 million and $13.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,856.79 or 1.00003990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0723079 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,840,386.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

