Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently:

5/5/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

4/30/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 30,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,435. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.