Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) PT Lowered to $10.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 28,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

