Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) PT Lowered to $10.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 28,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
