Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CCS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
