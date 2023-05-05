Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $90,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

