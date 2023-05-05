Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Therapeutics
In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
