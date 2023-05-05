Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Therapeutics

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

