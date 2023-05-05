Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at DA Davidson

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

