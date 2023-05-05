Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.03 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 551,383 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £54.48 million, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

