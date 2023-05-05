Chardan Capital Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $61.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,364. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 502,345 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.