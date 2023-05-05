Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.16

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.21). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,673,451 shares changing hands.

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £157.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,630.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.17.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

