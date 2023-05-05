Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.