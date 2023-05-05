Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

