Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Downgrade Rating from 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHGG. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

CHGG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 4,100,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

