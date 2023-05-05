Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $145.26 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

