Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE CQP opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

