China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.29

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Cement (CARCY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.