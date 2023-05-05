Christopher E. Fogal Purchases 2,385 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBCF opened at $18.83 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 466,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,259 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

