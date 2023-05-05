CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCPGet Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

CHS Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCPGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.