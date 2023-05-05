CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

CHS Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

