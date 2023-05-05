Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $79,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Shares of CB opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

