Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $104.01 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

