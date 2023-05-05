Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPH opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.07.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.