Citigroup Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Neutral

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 561,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,294. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

