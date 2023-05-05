Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head to Head Analysis

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $54.74, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Citigroup.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60% Carter Bankshares 28.29% 17.16% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citigroup and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.86 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.26 Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.68 $49.82 million $2.35 5.45

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

