Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 84.4% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 90,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

