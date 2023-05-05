Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $136.54 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

