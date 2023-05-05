Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $13.72. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 25,941 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,003,776 shares of company stock worth $217,779,391 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 48.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,787 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

