Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN.A stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 263,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

