Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Clever Leaves Stock Down 1.5 %

Clever Leaves stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

