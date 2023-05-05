Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 33,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,847. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

