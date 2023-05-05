Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 33,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,847. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
