Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18-7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Clorox stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. 60,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,437. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

