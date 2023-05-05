Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Codexis Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 813,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Transactions at Codexis
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
