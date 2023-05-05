Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 813,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

