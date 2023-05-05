Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 339,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,262. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

