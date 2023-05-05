Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

