Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
See Also
