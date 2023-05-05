Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.55.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.