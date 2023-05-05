Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 26,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

