Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

