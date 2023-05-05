Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.