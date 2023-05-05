Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Bank of America

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

