Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $338,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 581,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.