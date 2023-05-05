CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

