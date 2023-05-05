Comparing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -33.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 449.57%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.25 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grove Collaborative.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

