ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

