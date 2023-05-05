Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 1,610,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

