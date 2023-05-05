Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 1,610,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
